USP Union calls to review on Dr Mahendra Reddy’s appointment

Dr. Mahendra Reddy

The University of the South Pacific Staff Association has voiced strong objections to the academic appointment of Dr. Mahendra Reddy at the Graduate School of Business.

In a letter addressed to the Vice Chancellor of USP, Professor Pal Ahluwalia, the Union President, Elizabeth Fong, outlines several concerns regarding Dr. Reddy’s appointment.

Fong says Dr. Reddy was part of the Fiji Government, which failed to honor the Parliament’s decision to fulfill its obligations and outstanding member contributions to USP.

She says this is seen as a deliberate attempt to undermine USP’s status as a regional institution.

The Union President also accuses Dr. Reddy of attempting to curtail academic freedom by criticizing the contributions of USP academics in the public policy debate within Fiji.

She also contends that increased workloads at all staff levels and adverse impacts on staff health resulted from actions and decisions made by Dr. Reddy during his tenure in the FijiFirst Government.

Another concern raised is the lack of transparency in the appointment process, as it was not publicly advertised.

The Union President asserts that USP Management failed to consider the implications of Dr. Reddy’s involvement in decisions on the institution’s staff and students.

FBC News has sent questions to Professor Ahluwalia and Dr. Reddy.