Education

USP Union calls to review on Dr Mahendra Reddy’s appointment

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

November 6, 2023 6:49 am

Dr. Mahendra Reddy

The University of the South Pacific Staff Association has voiced strong objections to the academic appointment of Dr. Mahendra Reddy at the Graduate School of Business.

In a letter addressed to the Vice Chancellor of USP, Professor Pal Ahluwalia, the Union President, Elizabeth Fong, outlines several concerns regarding Dr. Reddy’s appointment.

Fong says Dr. Reddy was part of the Fiji Government, which failed to honor the Parliament’s decision to fulfill its obligations and outstanding member contributions to USP.

Article continues after advertisement

She says this is seen as a deliberate attempt to undermine USP’s status as a regional institution.

The Union President also accuses Dr. Reddy of attempting to curtail academic freedom by criticizing the contributions of USP academics in the public policy debate within Fiji.

She also contends that increased workloads at all staff levels and adverse impacts on staff health resulted from actions and decisions made by Dr. Reddy during his tenure in the FijiFirst Government.

Another concern raised is the lack of transparency in the appointment process, as it was not publicly advertised.

The Union President asserts that USP Management failed to consider the implications of Dr. Reddy’s involvement in decisions on the institution’s staff and students.

FBC News has sent questions to Professor Ahluwalia and Dr. Reddy.

National Driving Academy likely for Fiji

USP Union calls to review on Dr Mahendra Reddy’s appointment

Ministry promotes inclusive healthcare

Lifeline Fiji receives around 60 calls per month: Merekula

Sugar Minister optimistic about industry revival

Fiji to strike balance between tree harvesting and replanting

Tourism Fiji forecasts surge in flights and visitors

Kadavu youth benefit from skills training

PRF committed to transforming mind-sets on waste management

Bus driver and 22 passengers remain admitted in hospital

Rabuka highlights importance of Fiji-India relations

Russian nuclear submarine test launches Bulava intercontinental missile

Hamburg airport hostage standoff over, suspect arrested

Kamikamica acknowledges young Bati outfit

Ravudi wants rematch says Hill is running

Oliver’s Melbourne Cup in jeopardy

Erasmus to coach South Africa at start of new World Cup cycle

India blow away South Africa to raise hopes of third World Cup triumph

Stoppage-time goals earn Roma 2-1 home win against Lecce

Emotional Diaz goal rescues draw for Liverpool against lowly Luton

Djokovic eases past Dimitrov to win record-extending Paris title

Tola crushes competition in men's NYC Marathon, Obiri wins women's race

Forest end winless run with 2-0 defeat of top-four chasing Villa

Derby with a double as Kumuls claim Pacific Bowl against Fiji

Protesters march in major cities to demand Gaza ceasefire

Suva wins Futsal IDC

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcome first child together

Ratu Rakuro awaits decision after failed drug test

Kumar wins October Rapid Chess Championship

Nuggets take care of Bulls despite injury to Jamal Murray

New policy for maternal and child health

Prasad encourages community involvement in school activities

Djokovic beats Rublev to set up Paris final with Dimitrov

Water pipeline work to go ahead for Bilo Settlement

Officers encouraged to be agents of change

British Somali women's theatre gives the 'Side eYe' to exclusion

Family buries sailor lost in Acapulco storm after painful wait

We’re not here to make up the numbers:Bati Coach

Youngest suicide victim was a 7 year old: Katonivere

Nadi and Suva final in Futsal IDC

Woman charged with stealing compensation

Cyclone prep plans for Fijians in tents

Pegula eases by Gauff to reach title match at WTA Finals

Araujo's late goal gives Barcelona 1-0 win at Real Sociedad

Vivid blue diamond could sell for $50 million at Christie's auction

76ers top Suns, take win streak to four games

Hamburg airport closed as police deal with 'hostage situation'

Blinken rebuffs Arab states' push for immediate Gaza ceasefire

Two men, a woman die in head-on collision

Grace Road Fiji president files appeal

Arab leaders press Blinken for Gaza ceasefire after school blasts

Morocco unearths Roman-era second century site in Rabat

Ratuniyarawa charged

Universities review imperative for Fiji’s labour market

Leigh Halfpenny and Alun Wyn Jones score on fond farewell

Winston floors Archer in TKO

RFMF strengthens ties with PLA

Futsal IDC top four confirmed

Calls for tomato farming program in Beqa

Doku shines in Man City win

Plans to improve engagement in the Pacific

Elliott Whitehead scores in final international as hosts complete series clean sweep

Fakhar Zaman century leads Pakistan to crucial win over New Zealand

England's defence ended by Australia defeat

Another six months for Interim FRU Trustees, no AGM in January

New FRU constitution in July

Clinical Kiwis stun Kangaroos in historic upset

The Beatles to release AI-powered new song with Lennon's voice

Nepal earthquake kills at least 128, toll could rise

Bati and Kumuls final live on FBC Sports

Three perish in Sigatoka road accident

Thomas focussed on Olympics

Fiji Met monitors potential tropical disturbance

NGO Coalition on Human Rights stands with Palestinian people

Suva women’s on track for Futsal IDC title

India's Pandya ruled out of World Cup, Krishna joins squad

Women, girls must no longer live in fear: Tabuya

Taskforce fights scams and promotes awareness

Pakistan opt to bowl in crucial World Cup clash with New Zealand

Top seed Sabalenka knocks Rybakina out of WTA Finals

Road To A Million' brings Bond-like tasks to screens

India's New Delhi blanketed by toxic haze

Several injured in road accident

Wainiqolo at Toulon until 2026

Nepal earthquake kills at least 69

Rasaku back for Fiji 7s

Medical experts concerned over prostate cancer

Fiji's economic outlook and challenges ahead: ANZ Research

Kamikamica will be second most capped Bati tomorrow

Government ships prepare lifesaving water delivery

Need to prioritize skilled education in Kadavu

Djokovic edges Rune, Tsitsipas marches into Paris semi-finals

Taylor Swift's re-recording of '1989' dominates UK music charts

Mexico takes soccer gold with 1-0 win over Chile

PRF welcomes back-to-school initiative

PSG go top with 3-0 win over Montpellier

Israel strikes ambulance in Gaza City, many reported killed

Monet painting to go on sale at Paris auction for first time in decades

Message of Diwali resonates across the world: Rabuka

Ravalawa ready to play at centre

Internal controls strengthened following investigation report

Boxing program not a place for long speeches

October records dry spell across Fiji group: Fiji Met Services

Suva secures Futsal IDC semi-final spot

Afghanistan beat Netherlands to keep World Cup semi-final hopes alive

FEO strives to eliminate fear surrounding elections

Bilo settlement continues to struggle for clean water supply

Israel says it has encircled Gaza City

Calls for thorough investigation into alleged financial breach

Practice caution when sharing information

More international teams for Coral Coast 7s

Easy decision for Thomas

Appeal filed against acquittal of former PM and suspended COMPOL

Tabuya calls for energy market reforms to combat climate change

Collaborative work to meet industry shortages: HECF

England better 'man for man' than Australia, says defiant Root

Canada looking Sharp as Pan Am golf tees off

US to call on Israel to implement 'localised' humanitarian pauses in Gaza

Justice Minister pledges action to combat domestic violence

Hunter Biden says his addiction used as 'disinformation' against father

FEO unveils 2024-2027 strategic plan

Gazans at 'breaking point' as aid centres looted, UN agency says

Ministry to seek assistance in uncovering alleged fraud

Ambassador All Star team for Coral Coast 7s

Army still hurting from last year’s loss

Continuous investment in education critical: Prasad

Lack of research data a concern: HECF

Returning to pre-pandemic spending may not be easy: ADB

Suva Futsal boost for IDC

Djokovic battles back to advance to Paris quarter-finals

Government was not behind the complaint says PM

FRA tackles Bitumen shortage with creative measures

Neymar undergoes successful knee surgery

Fiji Tourism Convention set for December 15

India police probe bomb blasts that killed two in Kerala

Narsey suggests investment in age care

Suspects arrested in connection to spate of robberies

Storm Ciaran kills six, lashes Europe with strong winds and rain

Hezbollah leader set to weigh in on Middle East war

Archer not impressed with Winston’s skills

Ministry of Employment confronts soaring labor rights violations

Vatunisolo hopes to repeat winning performance

Fiji's PALM workers attract interest for visa upgrades

Qareqare in, Turuva out

Sinner pulls out of Paris Masters after late night finish

ANZ Economist highlights Fiji's medicinal cannabis opportunity

Public voices essential for Higher Education transformation

Shami, Siraj on fire as India book semi-final spot

Broken promises leave residents in the dark

All Blacks want answers on referee calls in World Cup final

Over 5,000 applicants seek help from FENC Fiji

Cane farmers delighted with $6.12 tonne final payment

Robbie Williams relives his highs and lows in new Netflix show

Hamas says Israel's strikes on refugee camp kill more than 195 people

RBF Governor assures strong financial stability in Fiji

Women’s rugby back for Sukuna Bowl

US House defeats move to expel Republican George Santos

Pacific Games reps for Suva Marathon

Fiji's tourism-fuelled 2023 economic rebound: ANZ Research

Sporting equipment for Veilomani Boys home

Universities to undergo external review

Disturbing sexual offences statistics released

Rangers blank Diamondbacks to win franchise's first World Series

Cybercriminals getting sophisticated

Investor confidence is crucial

Jabeur donates part of WTA Finals prize money to help Palestinians

Climate's 'Catch-22': Cutting pollution heats up the planet

Food security emphasized for informal settlements

Samurai trash collectors clean Tokyo streets after Halloween revels

Opening dinner of VegFest Fiji 2023

TLTB amends employment terms for Grades 1-7

New partnership to boost ginger export

Tubuna emphasizes Fiji's dedication to achieving SDGs

China agrees to nuclear arms-control talks with US

FRCS VAT Guide launched

Donoghoe delivering for Bati

Rayasi and Naholo re-sign with Hurricanes

Cyber security critical in Fiji’s digital landscape

US House blocks rebuke of Tlaib over Israeli-Palestinian rally

Tabuya condemns alleged brutal wife killing

Ba Rugby tough as nails

Brothers thrive in PALM program

Liverpool to play West Ham, Chelsea to battle Newcastle in League Cup quarters

Saarbruecken stun Bayern with last-gasp winner in German Cup

Initiative to boost sustainable development

Adidas and Puma eye chances in soccer's fashion moment

Vidawa Village remains proactive amid climate crisis

Dominant Djokovic wins Paris Masters opener

Fiji grapples with alarming diabetes epidemic

Fiji's tourism boom fuels economic recovery

Raise awareness on child protection and rights: Tabuya

Relics of huge primordial collision reside in Earth's deep interior

Michelangelo's 'secret room' in Florence to open for visitors

First evacuees leave Gaza for Egypt, second blast rocks refugee camp

Climate-induced displacements endanger Fiji's indigenous culture and history

Flying Fijians stars start for Barbarians

Ministry urges teachers to support back to school initiative

Our peacekeepers are safe: Tikoduadua

Ravalawa back on the wing

Tuvusa excited for journey ahead