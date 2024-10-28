USP student petition garners support

With the University of the South Pacific on its study break, students who launched a petition demanding good governance last week are continuing their efforts and claim that so far they have more than 200 signatures for their petition.

FBC News got in touch with some of the students who are calling for transparency and fairness to prevail at all levels of the institute as they claim that the university’s student body is not representing their views appropriately and they fear that it is compromised.

The students claim that VC Professor Pal Ahluwalia is micromanaging the student bodies to push his agenda.

Protesting students last week held a protest march on Wednesday and the next day wore red calling for Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia to resign and for an investigation to be initiated against him.

Members of the Association of USP Staff who were on strike had returned to work last Wednesday after receiving correspondence from the PM.

On the same day, students began their protest, asserting that student bodies are not adequately representing their collective views and concerns on the matter.

The USP in a statement last week states that academics and staff who were on strike have returned to work.

We have sent questions to Professor Pal on the allegations of his interference in the student bodies at the university.