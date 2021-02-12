USP's late payment fees waived to assist students

The University of the South Pacific is offering flexible fee payment arrangements to students registered in 2021.

Executive Director of Finance, Kolinio Boila, says they empathize with the financial hardship faced by new and existing students and their families as a result of COVID-19 and the recent natural disasters.

Boila adds that in recognition of these external circumstances, and the need to continue to shape the future of Pacific students, the flexible fee payment arrangements being offered will provide students relief to continue and complete their studies.

He says for this year, students will not have to pay late payment fees as this has been waived adding that instalment payment arrangements are conditionally available to all registered students at the University.

Boila says students who are unable to pay the tuition and/or associated fees in full by the semester/trimester’s fee deadline must apply to the Finance Section at respective Campuses to pay by instalments.

He says any student granted permission to pay by instalment must settle all fees by the end of the term.

Boila also highlighted that USP also offers bursary schemes and various scholarships every year and students can enquire with the institutions Scholarships Section via email at [email protected]