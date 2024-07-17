USP declines to comment on staff termination amid allegations

[File Photo]

The University of the South Pacific says it is not at liberty to discuss staff information with third parties.

This is the response made to FBC News by USP following claims of the unfair termination of Lecturer in Biology and the President of the Association of the University of the South Pacific Staff, Dr. Tamara Osborne-Naikatini.

The Association and the USP Staff Union have expressed concern regarding the termination.

Article continues after advertisement

The AUSPS and USPSU claim that Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia launched a vicious attack on the staff unions and the freedom of speech at USP by terminating Dr. Osborne-Naikatini effective July 12th.

They assert that the University’s claim of ‘gross misconduct’ stems from information Dr. Osborne-Naikatini allegedly shared, as AUSPS President, in an Islands Business interview reported in the March 2024 edition.

The staff unions claim that Dr. Osborne-Naikatini stood for the staff of USP and fought for good governance, which ultimately led to her termination.

In a response to our question sent to USP, it says all staff contracts, including terminations, are confidential.