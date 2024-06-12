Usamate urges attractive salaries for women leaders

Opposition Member of Parliament Jone Usamate [File Photo]

Opposition Member of Parliament Jone Usamate says that an increase in Parliamentarian’s salaries will be able to attract more women to political roles.

Usamate highlighted this while responding to a question posed by a member of the public who asked how can an environment can be cultivated that empowers more women to break barriers into leadership roles.

Usamate says that Parliament is where laws are made and there is a need for good people to take leadership roles in parliament and the right measures to attract them to the job.

After listening to Usamate defending his stance on the increment of the salaries a member of the public in the crowd voiced out “shame on you” to Usamate.

The Opposition MP then went on to justify saying that FijiFirst Party had submitted to make the pay attractive for men and women who want to take the offer to become parliamentarians.