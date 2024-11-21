Usamate calls for probe in Grace Road

Opposition parliamentarian Jone Usamate has labelled alleged physical abuse reports by a Grace Road staff member as “shocking and reprehensible.”

He said the claims need to be investigated and verified.

“A full-scale investigation is urgently needed to delve into the allegations regarding the treatment of this individual and her family, particularly the reportedly slave-like working conditions, human rights abuses, and enforced separation of parents from their children,” Usamate said.

“We need to unmask this, as we cannot tolerate the exploitation of workers, undermining of family integrity, or abuse of children’s rights to care and protection.”

He said any situation where workers were treated unjustly or unfairly should be closely scrutinised and the appropriate action taken.

Usamate cited the treatment of Fijian workers in Australia and New Zealand and cases of poor treatment of domestic workers within other Pacific island countries.

He also highlighted an incident recently, where eight Bangladeshi migrant workers in Fiji ran away, citing poor treatment by their employers.

Usamate said while the government has dealt with that situation, “it serves to remind us that such treatment is not consistent with what we stand for in Fiji and our Bula Spirit.”

“If true, these accusations on the treatment of Grace Road workers and their children in Fiji call for immediate government action. Full investigations should be carried out, and if found guilty, Grace Road must be brought to book without delay.”

According to a local newspaper, a Grace Road employee claimed she and others were physically abused and she was kept from seeing her children.

In a statement released today, Grace Road refuted the claims saying that the specific case in question involved a family dispute within the Grace Road community, which the group says was exploited by the media.

The group said it had stayed out of the issue, allowing the family to address their differences privately but was disappointed when the media chose to sensationalize the matter and place undue focus on the Grace Road Church.