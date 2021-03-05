US Embassy assures support for Lau

The United States Embassy in Suva is looking at ways to implement its disaster and climate-resilient program for the people of Lau.

The assurance was made by US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires, Tony Greubel, who witnessed first-hand how the people of Lau picked up life after Tropical cyclone Ana and Yasa.

Greubel was part of a trip organized by the United Nations to the Lau group and was impressed with the effort put in by the people.

He says grants are available to fund some projects in the area of climate change and fisheries protection.

“We are seeing how our climate programs and disaster resilience programs can apply towards the Lau group and we’ve given some small grants here to help promote fishing, fisheries protection, and stuff.”

He also highlighted that they are working with the government to safeguard Fiji’s exclusive economic zone from illegal and unregulated fishing.