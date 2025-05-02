Urgent action needed on livestock diseases

[File Photo]

Fiji’s livestock industry faces ongoing challenges from bovine brucellosis and tuberculosis, prompting urgent calls for stronger disease control strategies at the 2025 BTEC Forum held in Suva this week.

The forum included key stakeholders from the Ministry of Agriculture, Biosecurity Authority of Fiji, Ministry of Health, veterinary professionals, dairy and beef industry leaders, farmers’ groups, researchers, and international partners.

Senior officials presented updated data on disease trends, examined policy and resource gaps, and reviewed the outcomes of past interventions.

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji]

Participants also evaluated findings from epidemiological studies and case analyses, which highlighted the urgent need for a coordinated, well-funded response.

Through roundtable discussions and expert presentations, the forum focused on developing an implementation roadmap, with clear monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to guide the next phase of the BTEC program.

Stakeholders emphasizes the importance of scientific research, community engagement, and sustainable practices in shaping the plan.

The Ministry of Agriculture reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening disease control systems and advancing livestock health in collaboration with all relevant agencies and industry partners.

The event marks the start of consultations to develop a five-year strategic plan for 2025–2030, aimed at eradicating livestock diseases and improving animal health across the country.

