News

Uprooting marijuana plants a daily routine for Police: Tudravu

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
January 26, 2021 12:45 pm
Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu. [File Photo]

The uprooting of marijuana plants from Kadavu is becoming a daily routine for the Police drug operation teams.

Acting Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says they have deployed two teams so far this year to the island as they continue with the drug war.

Tudravu says the street value of the plants would be less if compared to the lives it will affect mentally.

“I don’t normally talk about the value and the cost of marijuana because if you look at the human side of it, the generations to come, you cannot put a dollar sign on the effect of it on the whole population.”

Tudravu commended the efforts by the church leaders and village elders in providing information that helps them identify the farms.

