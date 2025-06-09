Upcoming star ready to shine at Diwali Dhoom

Kavya Pillay.

Year 10 student Kavya Pillay is gearing up to light up the stage at the Radio Fiji Two /Mirchi FM “Rewa” Diwali Dhoom this Saturday at Damodar City in Labasa.

The young Labasa Sangam College student, who is already making a name for himself as a rising kirtan talent, says he has been preparing tirelessly to deliver a performance that will leave a lasting impression.

“I have lined up a variety of songs for the event, including a popular Tamil hit, so that everyone in the audience can enjoy and feel connected.”

He also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to FBC for giving him the chance to showcase his passion for music on such a grand stage.

With confidence, energy, and talent on his side, Kavya is encouraging families and music lovers across Labasa to turn up in numbers for a night of entertainment, color, and celebration.

The Diwali Dhoom will also include exciting competitions, including Thali and Sweets, Rangoli, poster contests and Diya decoration, offering ample opportunities for the community to showcase their creativity and Diwali spirit.

The Mirchi FM & Radio Fiji Two Diwali Dhoom will take place this Saturday from 6 pm to 10 pm at Damodar City, Labasa, promising an evening of music, color, and celebration.

