Unlocking political opportunities for women

Dr Natasha Khan

Lack of safe spaces, logistic support, and resources are keeping women out of politics.

Dr Natasha Khan from the University of the South Pacific says getting more women onto political boards will encourage others to run for office.

She made these comments during a workshop on gender parity in Fijian politics

Dr Khan says adequate funding should be allocated to identify mentors for both younger and older women interested in joining politics.

“Public speaking and diplomatic training are essential, as we’ve seen blunders from leaders who were not adequately prepared to communicate in the public sphere,”

Dr. Khan says political parties need to keep focusing on women’s issues, like gender-based violence, and include them in their manifestos.

With these strategic recommendations, the workshop aims to inspire a movement towards gender parity in Fijian politics that not only empowers women but also enriches the political landscape as a whole.

