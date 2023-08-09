University of Fiji calls for review of the Audit Act

The University of Fiji has made a submission calling for a review of the Audit Act 1969.

The submission was made during a stakeholder consultation.

It was presented by the accounting department staff.

In their submission, they suggest that professional indemnity insurance for auditors be included in the revised legislation.

The university also calls for a new section to be added to the existing act to show how the OAG will deal with threats that the audit team may encounter during audit engagements.

It also suggests that a timeline be stated in the Audit Act to provide the end date for the auditee organisation to ensure that their financial statements are ready.

It is also asking that the audit team assigned and especially the audit team leader for a particular audit not be replaced during audit engagements to ensure that the audit team can work objectively and without any fear, among other suggestions.