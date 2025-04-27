Unity and transparency at the core, says Prasad

Prof. Biman Prasad [Source: Ministry of Finance, Fiji/Facebook]

The Coalition Government has ushered in a new era of political openness in Fiji.

This, according to Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad.

He pointed out increased freedom and collaboration in governance.

Prof Prasad pointed out this shift while addressing the Dreketi community as part of the 2025-2026 budget consultations.

“The credit for that must go to the Honorable Prime Minister, who is the leader of the coalition government. Because he and every one of us in the government believe that our people must be free, our media must be free.”

A key change, Prof Prasad said, was the greater access granted to opposition members of parliament, allowing them to visit any government office.

This, he stated, was not permitted under the previous government, marking a shift towards transparency and cooperation in political affairs.

Professor Prasad explained that the government is focused on fostering a culture of confidence and inclusivity, aiming for the growth and success of every Fijian.

He pointed to the recent visit by Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu to Vanua Levu as an example of the government’s commitment to collaboration.

The visit, Prof Prasad adds, reflects a broader effort to move Fiji forward with both sides of the political spectrum working together for the country’s progress.

