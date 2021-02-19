Union plans to March and hold rally in Suva

The Fiji Trades Union Congress intends to hold a national March on May 1st.

FTUC National Secretary Felix Anthony has released a statement conforming that they have lodged an application for a permit to march and hold a rally in Suva.

The permit has to be approved by police in order for the March and rally to proceed.

Article continues after advertisement

May 1st is recognized as International Day for Workers.

The Fiji Police Force is expected to comment later.