UniFiji pays tribute to late Professor Baba

Late Professor Tupeni Baba

University of Fiji Vice Chancellor Shaista Shameem says late professor Tupeni Baba was a giant of an intellect which made him stand out amongst the academics in Fiji and elsewhere.

She made the statement while delivering a eulogy at the late Professor’s funeral today.

Professor Shameem says Professor Baba was a big supporter of holistic education in the country which is why he probably remained with the University of Fiji for so long.

Article continues after advertisement

She states that the University embarked on an educational journey that emphasized human values in the delivery of programmes which was completely in line with his own philosophy of education.

The Uni Fiji Vice Chancellor highlighted that Professor Baba was a revolutionary in Fiji not only in education but also in politics and public life.

Meanwhile, UniFiji Pro-Chancellor and Chair of Council, Pundit Bhuwan Dutt says that it was an honour that Professor Baba was part of our University of Fiji family as he was more than a mentor he was a colleague, a friend and an inspiration.