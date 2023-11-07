UNDP launches PEAP to support democracy

[Source: UNDP Pacific Office in Fiji/ Facebook]

The United Nations Development Programme Pacific Office has launched a new project supporting Election Management Bodies in Fiji and across the region.

The project aims to ensure that all Pacific peoples are able fully exercise their political and voting rights.

The Pacific Elections Assistance Program – supported by the New Zealand Government will provide focused, efficient, and sustained electoral support over the next five years, with all countries in the region expected to hold national elections during this period.

Article continues after advertisement

PEAP has been established as a platform to deliver a comprehensive package of assistance to national and regional partners supporting democratic governance.

By combining multinational electoral support into a single program, PEAP will be able to efficiently provide technical advice across multiple focus areas and countries, enabling a continuous, long-term approach to addressing electoral challenges and responding accordingly.

The PEAP will run through to March 2028.