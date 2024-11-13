UNDP highlights the success of the micro-insurance program

UNDP Resident Representative, Munkhtuya Altangerel

The United Nations Development Program gas emphasized the transformative impact of its parametric micro-insurance initiative, an essential component of the 2021 Pacific Insurance and Climate Adaptation Program.

UNDP Resident Representative Munkhtuya Altangerel notes the initiative is designed to provide cash support to climate-vulnerable community members, particularly women, and other vulnerable people in the wake of any natural disaster.

She highlights the timely arrival and positive impact of the program, noting how its innovative design effectively meets the growing challenges posed by climate change in the region.

“The program also was interesting in that it somehow came at the right moment, at the right time, with the right type of instruments, and it brought the necessary expertise and capabilities of the respective UN agencies that I mentioned.”

Altangerel stresses the initiative’s potential to address the vulnerabilities through its quick response mechanism.

With climate change continuing to pose severe challenges across the Pacific, the UNDP sees this insurance initiative as a critical part of its strategy to support vulnerable populations and enhance regional climate adaptation efforts.