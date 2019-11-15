UN recommends four strategies to safely reopen ports of entry

The United Nations in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank recommends four strategies to assist regional governments on safely reopening ports of entry for economic activity.

This includes strengthening management and planning, introducing transmission barriers, enhancing sanitation and promoting health screening.

UN Resident Coordinator Sanaka Samarasinha spoke highly of introducing transmission barriers, including the restricted flow of movements in tourist destinations and the need for travelers and border frontline officers to be equipped with personal protective equipment.

He adds collaboration is critical if countries plan to safely open up its borders for tourism and trade activities.

“In terms of technical if possible financial assistance to the countries as they decided on how to, when to and with whom to re-open their borders. This is a pandemic that has affected the whole world. Collaboration has actually to be the name of the game when we actually want to respond to the pandemic. No one region can really respond this global pandemic effectively.”

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary for Immigration Yogesh Karan says in these times of uncertainty, Fiji being the hub of the region has been pressured to carry out repatriation flights for numerous neighbouring countries

However, discussions are underway on safely reopening Fiji’s ports of entry where stringent protocols are being developed to ensure the safety of our citizens.