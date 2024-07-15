UK supports leadership development for FPF

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The United Kingdom reaffirms its support for the professional development and enhancement of leadership skills and performance within the Fiji Police Force.

Under the UK Integrated Security Fund, officers holding middle supervisor roles graduated last week from leadership training facilitated by the renowned UK College of Policing.

British High Commissioner to Fiji, Dr. Brian Jones, states that the training is part of ongoing collaborative efforts between law enforcement agencies.

He adds that this partnership will continue to grow and develop, with elements of UK training, whether specialized or in leadership, being integrated as officers progress through the ranks.

Director of Training and Education, Senior Superintendent of Police Serupepeli Neiko, emphasizes that it is incumbent on every officer, irrespective of rank, to make sound decisions based on best practices.

He states that first-line leaders shoulder a significant burden, as they are expected to operationalize the strategic intent of the organization.

The UK College of Policing has pledged to bring its specialized leadership training to Fiji this year, particularly focusing on supervisors and middle management