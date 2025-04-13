UAE and Pacific trade deal gains momentum

[Source: Supplied]

In a major step toward deepening economic ties, Fiji and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to fast-track negotiations for a landmark regional Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and Pacific Island countries.

The decision was made during a high-level virtual meeting led by Fiji’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, and UAE representative Omar Al-Omar.

The meeting brought together senior trade officials, the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat, and diplomats from both sides, reflecting growing momentum to formalize economic relations between the Gulf and the Pacific.

The agreement’s framework is expected to be introduced at the Pacific Trade Ministers’ Meeting, scheduled for 9th to the 11th of July in Fiji.

If endorsed, negotiations will continue through August, with a target to finalize and announce the deal at the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders’ Meeting in September.

An outcome of the meeting was the confirmation that work on the draft EPA text will begin immediately.

The UAE will prepare a baseline draft, drawing from existing Pacific agreements with Australia and New Zealand, to expedite the negotiation timeline.

Permanent Secretary for Trade, Shaheen Ali, was appointed as the national focal point to coordinate technical and policy engagement from the Fijian side.

The Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat also confirmed its support, noting that a concept paper will be submitted to regional officials and ministers in the coming months.

