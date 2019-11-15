U.S Embassy signs grants for Women Entrepreneurs training

Close to 90 Fijian women entrepreneurs are expected to benefit from training programs funded at a cost of over $36 000 by the U.S. government.

Ambassador Joseph Cella today signed the grant with Women Entrepreneurs Business Council and the Makoi Women’s Vocational Training Center who will facilitate the training.

Ambassador Cella says the training will address vital areas of entrepreneurship and business management which are suitable for Fiji’s business environment.

The Embassy has provided similar support in the past and the Ambassador says he will ensure they continue to influence the economic growth of women in Fiji.

“The testimonials are great and I look forward to advancing and the success and building on a great track record and increasing for as long as I have the honor to serve here.”

The U.S Ambassador says the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs will also provide opportunities for these women to apply their newly acquired skillset to their own businesses in addition to establishing a robust network of women business leaders.