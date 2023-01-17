Two-year-old dies in road accident

[File Photo]

The Fiji Police Force is urging parents and guardians to diligently look after their children.

Chief Operations Officer, Acting ACP Livai Driu, is reissuing the warning following the death of a two-year-old child who was allegedly hit by a vehicle driven by a 32-year-old woman.

The incident happened near Natokowaqa Housing in Lautoka yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

It is alleged the child suddenly crossed the road suddenly, resulting in the accident.

In another case, a child is admitted at the Lautoka Hospital after suffering 13% burns.

It is believed that the child was left unattended in her home in Votua Village, Ba, last week, when a jug of hot water fell on her.