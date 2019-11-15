Two involved in alleged visa and ticket scam bailed

Two employees of a Nadi based travel company who are allegedly involved in a visa and ticket scam have been bailed.

The two appeared before the Nadi Magistrates Court.

Sheryl Chand was charged with 29 counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception and 58 counts of falsification of a document.

The second employee Navindra Kumar is facing a charge of General Dishonesty Causing a Loss.

It was revealed in court today that both caused the loss of more than $100,000.

The two have also been told to surrender their travel documents with a stop departure order put in place.

They will re-appear on the 29th of March.