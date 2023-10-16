TVET is the modern-day solution: Prasad

[Source: Supplied]

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad says the technical, vocational education and training or TVET is the modern-day solution to transforming Fiji’s economy to greater heights.

Prasad highlighted this during the margins of the 2023 Annual Meeting for World Bank and the International Monetary Fund in Marrakech, Morocco.

Prasad says TVET has the potential to expand Fiji’s human capital, particularly skilled workers.

He adds that migration is a significant issue for Fiji, where around 10 percent of the formal workforce have left our shores for more developed countries in the last 18 months.

He says government is now going to invest in rebuilding the technical education system as well as address the skills gap issue in the country.

Prasad says government will work together with existing service providers, including the newly established Pacific Polytech.

According the Minister, improvements are also being made in the Immigration Department to ease work permit processes and to assist the private sector get more workers in Fiji for the needy areas in the short-term.