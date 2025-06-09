Turn knowledge into better care: Ravunawa

[Photo: File]

Pacific oral health professionals have been challenged to turn conference knowledge into better patient care, rather than simply collecting professional development hours.

Opening the Pacifika Implantology Conference 2026 in Suva, Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa says the real test of the conference is whether it changes clinical practice and improves patient outcomes.

He has urged clinicians to question evidence, learn new techniques, know their limits and strengthen referral pathways when they return to their workplaces.

Ravunawa says greater knowledge must bring greater responsibility, with new technology matched by proper training, patient safety and government support.

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“Ultimately, this is not about technology and equipment. It is about people. Every Pacific citizen must have access to timely, safe and dignified oral healthcare, regardless of where they live.”

Meanwhile, Neoss Dental Implants Managing Director Tracey Dickson says the conference is also about building local expertise and improving access to complex treatment.

She says visiting surgeons are not only treating difficult cases but also transferring skills to local clinicians and trainees.

Dickson says dental implants are only one part of oral health, stressing that natural teeth should be preserved whenever possible.

She says the Smiles for the Pacific initiative has already placed implants for patients in Fiji, while dental implant training was introduced into the Fiji National University programme last year.

The conference is bringing together Pacific oral health professionals, educators and international experts to strengthen local capability and improve patient care.