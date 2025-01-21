Turaga and Nakarawa hold talks after tensions

[Source: FCS/ Facebook]

Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga recently held a meeting with Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner Dr Jalesi Nakarawa.

According to a brief statement from the FCS shared on their official Facebook page, the discussions centred on key issues related to the future development of the FCS.

The meeting marked the first encounter between the Minister and Dr Nakarawa since Turaga’s decision to temporarily remove the FCS Commissioner following reports alleging serious incidents and possible breaches under his leadership.

When he was questioned by the media about the specifics of these allegations, Turaga declined to elaborate while Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka instructed him to adhere to the Constitution in handling such matters.

Dr. Nakarawa resumed duties shortly after.

The FCS press release further stated that the meeting was the beginning of a series of planned discussions throughout the year, aimed at improving coordination and cooperation between the FCS and the Ministry of Justice.