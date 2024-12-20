Tunabuna visits Sigatoka Research Station

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

Assistant Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna has emphasized the ministry’s vision for a thriving beef and dairy industry that not only boosts the local economy but also ensures sustainable practices for future generations.

According to Tunabuna, the Sigatoka Research Station’s research and innovations will be crucial in accomplishing these objectives.

The assistant minister visited the Sigatoka research station to discuss ways to elevate the beef and dairy industries.

The livestock team emphasized the implementation of various new technologies, especially the embryo transfer program.

Agriculture Officer Jovilisi Tabuyaqona explained that the livestock department is implementing many new technologies, especially embryo transfer.

He adds that this involves taking the embryos of high-quality cattle and implanting them in local cows in Fiji, resulting in the birth of new, improved breeds of cattle that have desirable commercial traits, are climate resilient, and produce high-quality milk.

This visit marks a significant step in the ministry’s ongoing efforts to support and enhance the agriculture sector through strategic research and collaboration.