Tunabuna inspects Ba River dredging

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/Facebook]

The ongoing dredging at the Ba River mouth will improve passage access and ensure the river remains navigable for the surrounding communities.

The project is also expected to bring significant advantages to the villages along the Ba River, enhancing accessibility, flood mitigation, and supporting local livelihoods.

Assistant Minister for Waterways, Tomasi Tunabuna, visited the project area to inspect the ongoing works.

Article continues after advertisement

Tunabuna says they’re committed to ensuring these efforts provide long-term benefits for the people who depend on the river for their daily needs.



[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/Facebook]

Beyond improving navigation, the project will aid in stabilizing riverbanks, reducing sediment buildup, and safeguarding farmlands located along the waterway.

Tunabuna says with agriculture playing a vital role in the area, ensuring waterway efficiency remains a top priority for his Ministry.

Community members welcomed the initiative, acknowledging its potential to support transportation, access to resources, and sustainable agricultural practices.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.