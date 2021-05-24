Home

News

Tui Nawaka to be laid to rest next Wednesday

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
December 16, 2021 5:04 am
The late Tui Nawaka, Ratu Asaeli Driu [Source: Facebook]

The late Tui Nawaka, Ratu Asaeli Driu will be laid to rest next Wednesday at the chiefly burial ground of the Vanua of Nalagi.

Ratu Asaeli passed away on Monday morning at his residence in Nawaka Village at the age of 55.

Qase-i-Valelelevu Nalagi, Mataiyasi Nabau Saukuru confirms news of the death has been relayed to other chiefly households.

Ratu Asaeli became Chief of Nawaka after the passing of his predecessor Ratu Manasa Qoro Naevo in 2013.

He was instrumental in the setting up of the Unity Fiji Party and was recently named a founding member of Sitiveni Rabuka’s People’s Alliance Party.

