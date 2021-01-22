Tudravu wants better service delivery

Service delivery remains an issue for Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu.

Speaking at a thanksgiving service for 2020, Tudravu pointed out that the image of the force as a professional organization can be improved even further.

“Internally and externally, that is something that I would like to see drastically improved. As I have already directed already, you address anybody coming into contact with you as sir or madam irrespective of status.”

Tudravu also commened the force for declines in reports of serious crimes as well as an overall reduction in the crime rate over the last 12 months.

The Acting Commissioner says police officers need to have a teachable attitude so that they can adopt new practices and behaviour.