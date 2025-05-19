Tudravu orders full probe after drug seizure

Rusiate Tudravu [File Photo]

The Police Commissioner has directed a full-scale investigation to identify those colluding to advance the illicit drug trade in Fiji.

Rusiate Tudravu made the comments following a joint operation between Police Force and the Fiji Revenue and Customs Services which has seen the arrest of three men including a police officer.

Tudravu has also acknowledged the joint success of the operation, which led to the discovery of over four kilograms of methamphetamine

The Police Commissioner says this is a powerful example of what can be achieved when law enforcement agencies work in unity.

Tudravu stresses that the arrest of a law enforcement officer also reaffirms the zero-tolerance approach towards the involvement of any individual who uses their position of authority for personal gain through corrupt means.

He says their shared mission is to protect people and borders and this outcome sends a clear message that Fiji is not a safe haven for drug traffickers.

FRCS Chief Executive Udit Singh has also issued a stern warning to would-be traffickers.

Singh says whether by sea, air, or passenger freight, they are alert, equipped, and coordinated.

He says this interception proves that they will act swiftly and decisively against any attempt to breach our borders with illicit substances.

He says the Police and FRCS are taking firm action to dismantle drug networks at the borders.

Singh adds that the interception is a direct result of the sharp intelligence, surveillance, and targeting capabilities of customs officers, and the strong partnership with the Police Force.

Singh has thanked his officers and police partners for their relentless commitment to keeping Fiji safe.

FRCS and the Fiji Police encourage the public to report any suspicious activity related to drug trafficking or the importation of controlled substances.

Reports can be made confidentially via email at [email protected].

