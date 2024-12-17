Tsunami watch for Fiji

[Source: Fiji Seismology]

A tsunami watch is in place for all coastal low lying areas of the country following a 7.3 magnitude earthquake 37km northwest of Port Villa, Vanuatu this afternoon.

The Fiji Seismology Unit says the tsunami watch is particularly for Western Division areas including the Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands.

The 7.3 magnitude earthquake was at a depth of 10km.

Article continues after advertisement

The National Disaster Risk Management Office advises the public to stay alert and adhere to all advisories.

It says based on available data by the MRD, hazardous tsunami waves are forecasted.

The public is advised to strictly avoid any unnecessary travel to coastal areas until further notice and be prepared to take necessary precautions in case of further warnings issued.