Tsunami warning for low lying areas of Fiji

A tsunami warning has been issued for all low-lying areas in Fiji after an earthquake of 7.7 magnitude with a depth of 10km occurred in the Kermadec Island in New Zealand.
The Fiji Mineral Resources Department says the earthquake can cause waves of 0.3m to 1m above tide level.
Fijians living in low-lying areas are advised to take precautions.
