TSLS and FCEF to address labor mobility issues

TSLS CEO Dr. Hasmukh Lal (from left), and FCEF CEO Mr. Kameli Batiweti after the signing of the MOU. [Source: Supplied]

The Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service and the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation will now be able to mitigate issues relating to labour mobility to develop human resources.

The two organizations today signed a Memorandum of Understanding to foster formal working relationship.

TSLS Chief Executive, Dr. Hasmukh Lal says FCEF will play an active role in providing critical feedback from the private sector.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Supplied]

Dr Lal says this will be crucial to allocate demand driven scholarships, study loans and grants in enhancing strides towards a knowledge-based economy.

He adds the FCEF is part of oversight committee on Human Capital Development Plan and will be an active participant in the cyclic reviews of HCDP.

FCEF Chief Executive Officer, Kameli Batiweti says the MOU is now recognizing a long-standing issue that the private sector has been advocating on and TSLS has allowed an avenue to address this issue.