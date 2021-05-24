True relationship prevails in times of need: Hurley

The true relationship between Australia and Fiji is evident through the support each country render for each other in times of need.

This is the sentiment of the Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, David Hurley while speaking at a reception at the Australian High Commission this evening.

Hurley took time to acknowledge the Bula Force of 54 troops who went to Australia to assist during the bushfire in 2020.

He also paid special tribute to the 45 Fijians abattoir workers who aided flood victims in northern New South Wales during the recent flooding.

Hurley says, above everything else, he values the relationship shared between our people.

“We can talk about how the Governor General visit, we can talk about how the Prime Minister and Ministers visit, institution links and we build solid connections, but the truth is what happens between the people.”

He says the willingness and the spirit to provide assistance in times of need are stories worth sharing.

Republic of Fiji Military Force Major, Jiuta Baleisolomone who led our team to assist Australians during an uncontrollable bushfire says they were honored to assist our Vuvale partner.

“We are really honoured for what the Governor General of Australia mentioned to be part of the team that had gone to Australia to help out with the bush fires.”

The Governor General says the way the two countries respond to each other’s plea is an indication of a strong shared relationship.