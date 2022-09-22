Truck driver allegedly missing at sea

[File Photo]

The search for a 42-year-old truck driver from Narere, Nasinu is ongoing.

Police say the driver was reported to be missing at sea after he failed to disembark an inter-island vessel in Natovi Jetty in Tailevu on Tuesday morning.

Police say the victim had boarded the vessel from Nabouwalu Jetty bound for Natovi, but was only discovered missing when he could not be located to move his truck.

Checks were made inside the vessel with negative results.

The investigation continues.