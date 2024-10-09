Trilateral partnership to boost disaster management

[File Photo]

Fiji is set to strengthen its disaster management capabilities through a new trilateral partnership with Australia and Indonesia.

This collaboration aims to enhance regional stability, foster resilience and promote sustainable development in the Pacific.

This has been highlighted by the Minister for National Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka.

The initiative builds on a Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2021 between Australia and Indonesia to strengthen disaster risk management in Pacific Island countries with Fiji selected as a key participant.

Ditoka highlighted the importance of regional cooperation particularly in disaster preparedness and response, given the shared vulnerability to natural disasters in the Pacific.

As part of this effort, the Minister had led a 10-member Fijian delegation to Indonesia last month. The visit, supported by the Australia-Indonesia Partnership in Disaster Risk Management, allowed the team to learn from Indonesia’s extensive experience in disaster response and preparedness.

The delegation engaged with national, provincial and community-level disaster agencies, including the ASEAN Coordination Centre for Humanitarian Assistance.

Ditoka says these discussions will inform Fiji’s plans to establish a regional humanitarian mechanism, similar to the one in ASEAN.

During the visit, Fiji also agreed to renew its disaster management cooperation with Indonesia, which had lapsed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indonesia has also invited Fiji to attend the Indian Ocean Tsunami Commemoration in Aceh Province this October.

The trilateral initiative aims to combine Indonesia’s disaster expertise and Australia’s humanitarian commitment to help Fiji strengthen its disaster risk management and resilience efforts.