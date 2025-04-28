Tree planting to enhance food and water security

[File Photo]

As Fiji faces the growing threats of climate change, communities are planting the seeds of resilience through reforestation.

Minister for Forestry, Alitia Bainivalu, says more than 2,224 hectares of land have been replanted under the Emission Reduction Program, offering not just environmental benefits but also supporting local food and water security.

She stresses that these efforts are not only addressing climate change but also empowering local communities to safeguard their futures.

Bainivalu adds that this helps to restore ecosystems and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

“Focused on the more modest and localized needs, example the food and food security, fuel wood and energy needs, protection of water catchment and repairing systems, any inspiration for establishing community-based woodlots for timber production needs will be channeled through the scheme framework and will be supported under the government.”

Bainivalu states that this massive effort has been crucial for communities that depend on healthy forests for their survival.

