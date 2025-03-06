TRC to complete preparatory phase

[File Photo - TRC Chair Dr. Marcus Brand]

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission aims to complete its preparatory phase by the end of April and begin operations in May.

Currently, the Commission is focused on creating detailed budgets and developing methodologies for funding provided by external donors.

The Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Act, passed by Parliament in December 2024, will enable the Commission to uncover the truth about past political upheavals, helping bring closure and healing to survivors.

TRC Chair Dr. Marcus Brand says that with the operational phase, the Commission plans to initiate a more active and structured approach to its work.

“We are looking at our budget, staffing, and premises, while also making plans and preparing a budget and methodology for the operational period that will begin in May and last for 18 months.”

Dr. Brand adds that, due to budgetary limits, they still need to determine the amount of resources available to them from external donors.

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran, says they are looking forward to the operation of the Commission and are determined to ensure it fulfills its objectives.

“The bill was passed, and the Commission is set up. They have their work cut out for them, and I’m glad they’re working hard to ensure they fulfill the vision for which they were created.”

Kiran says they have no intention of engaging in political interference, as the Commission is operating independently.

