TRC operations to start in 14 days

Commission Chair Dr. Marcus Brand

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission will begin operations within 14 days of the appointments.

Commission Chair Dr. Marcus Brand says a 3-month period has been provided for preparation work and the establishment of the Commission’s office.

Dr Brand says at the end of this process they will deliver a report to the President which will also be made public.

He adds along with the recommendations the report will also outline the findings from the investigations, offering insights into the root causes of past events.

“Let me also say a few things about the nature of this commission and the expectations that, obviously, all the people in Fiji have of this process. We are aware that this is the culmination of many, many years of discussions, debates, and also controversies, and we are also aware of the very high level of expectations that you all have.”

Dr Brand says that the Commission is aware that communities and societies are still carrying the scars of the past and believes that through this societal conversation, reconciliation and healing can be promoted.

He adds that the TRC will facilitate open and free engagement in truth-telling regarding the political upheavals during coup periods and will promote closure and healing for survivors of these events.