New bus fares effective from today

Suva Bus Stand. [File Photo]

Fijians will have to fork out a little extra for their daily bus commute from today.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission had announced a bus fare rise by 36.3 percent for all stages effective from today.

The fare for Stage One increases from 75 cents to $1.02, Stage Two from $1.18 to $1.61 and the fare for Stage Three increases from $1.95 to $2.66 from today.

The prices for bread, FMF Breakfast cracker biscuits and flour have also increased from today.

The FMF 375 gram packet biscuit increases from $1.70 to $2.00, a 5kg bucket will now cost $32.40 from $28.41, while the 2kg bucket will increase from $12.36 to $13.89.

Long loaf price increases from 71 cents to 94 cents.

A medium white slice increases from $1 to $1.54 and a medium wholemeal slice increases from $1.14 to $1.63.

A 10kg flour pack will increase in wholesale price from $14.57 to $16.30 with a retail price increase from $15.68 to $16.95.