Transition slower than expected

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka anticipates steady progress for the rest of the year.

Rabuka says the transition is moving slower at this stage, but this was to be expected.

He says as time progresses, things will start to improve.

Article continues after advertisement

“Now that we have had a sudden change, they must accept that there will be some slow progress while we clean up and make a concerted effort and steady progress for the rest of the year.”

The Prime Minister is expected to address the nation at 3pm today, and it will be broadcast live on the FBC News Facebook page.