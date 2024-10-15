Training initiative to reduce burden of NCDs

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/ Facebook]

A week-long training has been organized to strengthen efforts to combat Non-Communicable Diseases in Fiji.

World Health Organization’s Pacific Health Team Leader, Tomo Kanda, states that the initiative aims to equip participants with the skills and knowledge needed to reduce the burden of NCDs in our communities.

Kanda adds that the purpose of this training is not just to collect data, but also to understand NCD risk factors across different populations and how they vary by age and region.

She emphasizes that by using a population-based approach and focusing on effective interventions, we can make significant progress in reducing the impact of NCDs.



Thirty-three health workers from the Western Division, nineteen participants from the Northern Division, and eighteen health workers from the Central Division are taking part in this workshop.



The week-long workshop is being organized by the Ministry of Health and the Fiji Bureau of Statistics and is held at the South Cross Hotel in Suva.