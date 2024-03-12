Training community fire wardens critical

[File Photo]

Amidst rising concerns over residential fire incidents, the National Fire Authority is enhancing safety through its Community Fire Warden training program.

Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says under the initiative 600 individuals from 40 communities have already been trained and they are now equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to prevent and respond effectively to fires.

Sowane emphasizes the importance of community involvement in fire safety, particularly in light of the alarming increase in residential fires, with 28 incidents reported in the first two months of this year.

He adds the training program follows a comprehensive approach, starting with the introduction of essential fire safety elements tailored for communities.

“To have at least a fire extinguisher hanging in there on their wall. And also, how do we also need smoke detectors for early warning? So these are two pieces of fire equipment that we recommend that each home have.”

Sowane says upon completion of the initial phase, communities receive firefighting equipment, enabling them to respond swiftly to emergencies.