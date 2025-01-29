Training aims to boost postal service delivery

Post Fiji is hosting a five-day workshop in Nadi, organized by the Universal Postal Union, to enhance e-commerce operations for postal organizations across the Pacific.

The workshop aims to improve service delivery by exploring digital solutions and streamlining cross-border deliveries.

Chief Executive Isaac Mow highlights the importance of this collaborative effort to strengthen regional cooperation and address the growing demands of e-commerce.

“So there’s a lot of manual processes that’s happening at the moment and this workshop is where we try to identify those gaps where we see areas of improvement where technology comes in and where we can utilize technology to close those gaps.”

He acknowledges significant communication gaps within Post Fiji and hopes the workshop will provide solutions.

Post Fiji is actively embracing digital solutions to improve its services and ensure reliable and timely delivery for customers.