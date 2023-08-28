Train workers on fire safety: Puamau

National Fire Authority Chief Executive Puamau Sowane is calling on commercial property owners to ensure that their premises are fire safety compliant.

This comes after a major fire in Labasa Town yesterday gutted the Jaduram Building.

Puamau confirms that two restaurants, a pharmacy, and three retail shops were destroyed in the fire.

The Chief Executive says, fortunately, there were no injuries reported as the occupants of all the businesses involved had already evacuated the building.

He adds that it is important for staff of commercial properties to undergo fire safety training on the proper and effective use of fire extinguishers and other fire mitigating equipment.