Tragic road collision claims two lives

A man and a child have lost their lives in a tragic road accident in the Northern Division last night.

The first victim, a man in his late 40s, was driving along the Labasa-Nabouwalu highway when he allegedly overtook another vehicle resulting in a head-on collision with an oncoming car.

As a result of the accident, a one-year-old traveling in the same vehicle sustained serious injuries.

However, he was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival at the Seaqaqa Health Centre.

The other three passengers sustained injuries and are currently admitted at the Labasa Hospital.

The driver of the oncoming vehicle was treated and discharged.

The national road death toll currently stands at 10 compared to 17 for the same period last year.

