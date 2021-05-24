Traffic signal upgrade for Waimanu Road

The traffic signal at Waimanu Midblock in Suva will be shut down for three weeks from tomorrow as Fiji Roads Authority will be carrying out upgrade works.

FRA says temporary traffic management will be deployed on-site.

During this shutdown, the changeover will be done from the old traffic signal system to a new one.

This new system will have advanced features like backup power and LED lanterns.

This will also enhance safety for pedestrians.