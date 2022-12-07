Traditional navigation and climate change features in Museum exhibition

Fiji Museum. [File Photo]

Traditional Sailing navigator Captain Setareki Ledua will be raising awareness about climate change and traditional voyaging this weekend in Suva.

This is part of the Fiji Museum’s new exhibition called ‘Voyages: Stories of an Ocean People’

According to the Fiji Museum, Ledua will be bringing the drua close to the foreshore at Nasese opposite the State House during high tides and talking to members of the public about iVola Siga Vou’s Climate Change Programme for the University of Fiji.

This will include celestial navigation and ancient sailing techniques.

He will be answering questions from the public about the University’s Climate Change Programme and the drua in general.

Captain Ledua will be moored off the foreshore between 9-11 December.

The Fiji Museum will welcome communities for a one-day-only free entry celebration this Saturday beginning at 9am.