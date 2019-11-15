Tourist on cruise ship passes away at Lautoka Hospital

A tourist who was on board a cruise ship passed away at the Lautoka hospital on Tuesday morning.

The cruise ship Voyager of the Seas docked at the Lautoka Wharf on Monday and the tourist was taken to the Lautoka hospital.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro confirms a post mortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of his death.

The Ministry of Health is yet to comment on the issue.

